CBS sweeps Thursday

CBS cleaned up in the Nielsen Media Research ratings races Thursday night,

winning households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and

tying NBC for first with adults 18 through 34 with its lineup of Big Brother

3, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Agency.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., it was a two-way race between Big Brother on CBS and

Friends/Scrubs on NBC. Big Brother came out on top in the key

categories.

ABC and Fox were also-rans with theatrical movie The Associate and

Beyond Belief, respectively.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS dominated with CSI, which won all of the key

ratings categories. Fox's new magazine, The Pulse, didn't show much life,

placing fourth in most of the key categories but a distant third with adults 18

through 34 behind CSI and Will & Grace/The Rerun

Show on NBC. Rerun (9:30-10 p.m.) was second in the key

adult demos but third in households behind the older-skewing ABC movie.

The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour was NBC's with Law & Order: Criminal Intent,

which was first across the key categories.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 7.0/12, NBC 5.7/10, ABC 4.9/9 and

Fox 3.3/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 4.0/11; NBC 3.5/11; ABC and Fox

2.2/7.