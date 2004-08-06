CBS Sweeps Thursday

CBS won every half-hour in prime time in the key 18-49 demo and households Thursday night to take the night with a 4.0 rating/17 share average, according to Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers.

CBS won with a combination of new reality episodes, including a "twin twist" on Big Brother, and repeats of popular crime dramas CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

NBC was second for the night with a 2.8/9 for its combination of repeats--back to back Will & Grace--and a new episode of Last Comic Standing.

ABC was third with a 2.2/7 for its mix of repeats--back to back Extreme Makeover--and a new Prime Time.

Fox was fourth with a 1.8/6 for a repeat of Adam Sandler theatrical Little Nicky, barely edging out UPN, which scored a 1.7/5 for WWE Smackdown (UPN beat out Fox for fourth in households). WB was in sixth with a 1.2/4 for Blue Collar TV (which actually beat out ABC's Makeover for third place for the 8-8:30 half-hour), Reba, and Studio 7.

In households, the order of finish was: CBS, 7.8/14; ABC, 4.7/8; NBC, 4.1/7; UPN, 3.1/5; Fox, 2.8/5; and WB, 1.9/3.

"Fast Nationals" are overnight returns from all available markets (representing about 99% of the country for the Big Four, and more like 88% for the netlets). The numbers are based on time period performance and so do not accurately reflect the ratings/shares of live events.