CBS Sweeps Thursday

"The Eye Network," which always seemed a better fit with the "Must See TV" tag line anyway, continued its 18-49 demo dominance of Thursday night, once the exclusive province of NBC.

It won every half-hour in prime time on Thursday night-- as it has done for the past three weeks--on its way to a 7.6 rating/21 share average on the night. CSI continued to earn its keep and then some, leading the way with a 9.3/24 average at 9-10.

NBC was a distant second at a 4/11. Its highest-rated show was The Apprentice at 9, which averaged a 5.6/15 for second place behind CSI.

Fox was in third with a 2.3/7 for The O.C. (2.7/8) and Tru Calling (1.9/5.

UPN outmuscled ABC for fourth place with a 1.8/5 for WWE wrestling.

ABC, whose season roller-coasters from the heights of Sunday night (Housewives, Grey's Anatomy) to the debths of Thursday, averaged a 1.4/4 for fiifth, including a netlet-like 1.1/3 for an 8 p.m. repeat of Jake. A new Jake didn't do much better, with a 1.3/4 at 8:30. ABC's top show--it did not crack a two rating in any half-hour, a rarity for a major net--was Prime Time at a 1.7/5 at 10 p.m.

The WB was last among the Nielsen-rated nets--Pax has yet to make the list--with a 1.2/3 for two hours worth of Blue Collar TV.

