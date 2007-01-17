CBS' Survivor Survives
The tribe has spoken.
With it's 14th season upon us, CBS has ordered two more installments of the Survivor franchise to be broadcast during the 2007-2008 season. The show, hosted by Jeff Probst and produced by Mark Burnett and Tom Shelley, has been a ratings winner every year and the most recent installment, the Cook Islands, domiated it's time period on Thursdays. No word on the new locations.
