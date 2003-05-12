CBS is Sunday's sole Survivor

Sunday night was about more than just surviving as CBS blew away the

competition with its two-hour Survivor: The Amazon finale and an

hour-long follow-up special.

More than 18.5 million viewers tuned in to watch 21-year-old Pennsylvania

swimsuit model Jenna Morasca take home the title of sole survivor, making

Survivor hands-down the most-watched show for the night.

The two shows easily won households, averaging an 11.3 rating/18 share,

giving the network a 10.5/18 for the night, and they dominated the 18-through-49

demo with an 8.6/22.

The "Peacock" shone, but not quite as bright, finishing second with

Dateline, American Dreams and Law & Order: Criminal

Intent.

Fox was third (second in 18 through 49) with King of the Hill, The

Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and a Beverly Hills 90210

reunion.

ABC rounded out the "Big Four" with E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and

Dragnet.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

CBS 1.5/18, NBC 6.7/11, Fox 4.7/8 and ABC 4.5/8.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.0/19, Fox 3.9/11, NBC 3.4/9 and ABC

2.5/7.