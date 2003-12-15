CBS Sunday Night Survivor Again
CBS dominated Sunday night with the finale of Survivor: Pearl Islands and the one-hour reunion show that followed it. The network won all the key ratings categories for the night. The two-hour finale (8-10 p.m. ET) was the most-watched show of the night and peaked in viewership during the 9:30-10 p.m. half-hour, with 26.4 million people tuned in.
Fox was a distant second among adults 18-49 with a football overrun, The Simpsons, Bernie Mac, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. NBC was a distant second in households and viewers and third in adults 18-49 with Dateline, Law & Order: CI and the movie, Secret Santa. ABC was fourth across the board with Funniest Home Videos, a news special, Alias and The Practice. WB was fifth with Smallville and Charmed.
For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, total viewers: CBS, 22.9 million; NBC, 10.7 million; Fox, 10 million; ABC, 7.2 million; WB, 2.8 million.
On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with its regular lineup of Cops and America’s Most Wanted. CBS was first in viewers and households with a Price Is Right prime time special, Hack and The District. NBC aired the holiday classic It’s aWonderful Life and finished second among adults 18-49. ABC’s holiday-themed fare placed third in the demos.
On Friday, ABC and NBC, both in regular-lineup mode, tied for first among adults 18-49. CBS was first in households and viewers with its regular lineup of Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler. Fox was third in the demos and fourth in households with a bloopers special and two episodes of Stan Hooper.
WB was fifth with its Friday comedies; UPN was sixth with the movie Dr. No.
