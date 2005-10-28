CBS Summons Thursday Thunder

CBS was the top broadcast network in prime time among adults 18-49, the demographic sought after by advertisers.

CBS’ dominant Thursday lineup averaged a 6.9 rating/18 share during prime time in the demo, according to Nielsen fast national data for Oct. 27. The network won all three hours of prime time.

NBC finished second on the night, with a prime time average of 3.9/10. ABC (2.1/6) was third, followed by Fox and The WB, both of which scored a 2.0/5 on the night. UPN finished last with an average 1.4/4.

During the eight o’clock hour, CBS' Survivor raked in a 6.1/17. The WB’s Smallville was the CBS reality show’s closest competitor, pulling in a 2.6/7 at 8-9 p.m. NBC’s Joey rerun grabbed a 2.4/7 from 8-8:30, while rival Everybody Hates Chris notched a 2.1/6 with a new episode that aired during the same slot. ABC’s Alias scored a 2.1/6 from 8-9 p.m. and Love Inc. posted a 1.4/4

At 9-10 p.m., CBS’ CSI (7.8/20) rerun summoned nearly all of its usual Thursday thunder. The Apprentice posted a 4.9/12, as The Donald fired four people in a single episode; a show record. ABC’s Night Stalker weighed in at 2.0/5; The WB’s hour-long Everwood posted a 1.4/4. The WB aired Eve (1.2/3) at 8 p.m. and Cuts (0.9/2) at 8:30-9.

A fresh episode of Without a Trace registered a 6.7/18 from 10-11. NBC’s ER repeat scored a 4.2/11 and ABC’s Primetime finished with a 2.2/6.

Taking a breather from baseball, Fox aired the Ralph Fiennes-Jennifer Lopez movie Maid in Manhattan (2.0/6) from 8-10 p.m.