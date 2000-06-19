CBS 'summer series 'Survivor'is so hot that network executives have given the green-light for a second version. Survivor 2: The Australian Outback will air in early 2001, CBS executives say. Once again, 16 Americans will vie for $1 million, but in a remote section of Australia instead of an island in the South China Sea. Applications from possible contestants are being accepted now through July 28 and are to be accompanied by a three-minute video. Instead of rats, sharks and snakes, Survivor 2 contestants will have to contend with wild horses, kangaroos and giant spiders.