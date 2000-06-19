CBS summer series Survivor is so hot that network executives have given the green-light for a second version.
CBS 'summer series 'Survivor'is so hot that network executives have given the green-light for a second version. Survivor 2: The Australian Outback will air in early 2001, CBS executives say. Once again, 16 Americans will vie for $1 million, but in a remote section of Australia instead of an island in the South China Sea. Applications from possible contestants are being accepted now through July 28 and are to be accompanied by a three-minute video. Instead of rats, sharks and snakes, Survivor 2 contestants will have to contend with wild horses, kangaroos and giant spiders.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.