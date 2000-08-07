CBS' summer reality series 'Survivor'is alive and healthy, very healthy. The series posted its strongest ratings to date on Wednesday night (Aug. 2), attracting 27.4 million viewers. The series dominated the ratings, averaging a 16.7 rating/30 share in households, an 11.9/38 in adults 18-49 and a 12.5/36 in adults 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research. Survivor, which saw contestant Gervase get booted off the island Wednesday, actually had 30.3 million people watching during the second half-hour of the show. CBS' other summer reality special followed Survivor's big Wednesday night with one of its own. Big Brother put together its biggest numbers since it debuted on July 5. The series attracted 17.4 million viewers and an 8.4/24 in adults 18-49.