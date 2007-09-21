CBS Succeeds With Survivor

CBS won the 18-49 demo Thursday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings thanks to Survivor.

The reality show averaged a 4.9 rating/15 share to beat the next two networks--NBC and Fox--combined in the 8-9 p.m. time period. CBS also won at 9-10 and 10-11 with a CSI repeat (3.9/11) handily beating a Grey's Anatomy rerun (1.9/5) and Without a Trace (2.9/9) easily topping Trees on ABC and ER on NBC.

Fox was second on the night with a 2.6/8, led by a new episode of Don't Forget the Lyrics (2.9/8). NBC was third with a 2.1/6. Its top show was a repeat of The Office at a 2.5/7.

ABC trailed at a 1.6/5 for an all-repeat lineup of Ugly Betty, Anatomy and Men In Trees.