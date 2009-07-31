CBS Studios' New Media Writers in L.A. Join Writers Guild

New media writers working for CBS Studios in L.A.--there are 15 of them--have voted unanimously to join the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), the union said Friday.

The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, which protects the rights of workers to unionize.

The next step for WGAW is to start negotiating a union contract for the writers.

Borrowing from a non-union writer, CBS web scribe Alan Carter said in a WGAW release on the vote: "I'm not always sure the meek shall inherit the Earth, but I know the weak don't have a chance. I applaud the Guild for making us all stronger."