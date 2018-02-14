CBS Studios International, Amazon Prime Work Out Multi-Season Deal For ‘The Good Fight’

Amazon Prime Video and CBS Studios International have inked a multi-season, licensing agreement for the CBS All Access series The Good Fight across territories in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The deal gives Amazon Prime Video the exclusive, first-window licensing rights to the series in Belgium, France, Japan, Latin America, New Zealand, Portugal, South Korea and Turkey, and exclusive second-window licensing rights in other territories.

Also included in the agreement are SVOD rights to seasons of other CBS series such as Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS, among other shows, which will be available across select Amazon Prime Video territories outside the U.S.



“Amazon continues to be a great partner, both in the U.S. and internationally, and we’re excited to bring their Prime Video members this terrific roster of critically acclaimed and commercially successful series,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Studios International. “This marks another unique example of how we can window and monetize our growing slate of CBS programming for clients and audiences around the world.”