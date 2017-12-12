Season Two of ‘The Good Fight’ On CBS All Access Mar. 4

The second season of The Good Fight starts on CBS All Access Sunday, Mar. 4. There will be 13 episodes in the new season. Each one will debut weekly on Sundays for All Access subscribers.

CBS says of season two, “The world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.”

Robert and Michelle King created the show, a spinoff of The Good Wife, along with Phil Alden Robinson. The Kings are showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers are Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy.



The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi.

The Good Fight is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 monthly, or $9.99 for the commercial-free version.