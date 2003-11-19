CBS Strong During Sweeps

CBS remained on top in viewers, households and adults 25-54, while NBC held on to its lead in adults 18-49, after the second full week of the November sweeps, which ended Sunday, Nov. 16.

CBS is the only network to see sweep-to-date gains in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, improving 12%, 8% and 2% respectively. NBC is down 14% in viewers, down 12% in adults 25-54, and down 14% in adults 18-49, facing the largest sweep-to-date decreases of any of the big four networks.

Only The WB has decreased more in adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, although The WB is working with smaller ratings so its percentages are larger. The WB also is less concerned about the older adult demographics and viewers than is NBC, although sweep-to-date The WB also has fallen 22% in its key demo of adults 18-34 and 12% in teens.

Including The WB, all the networks are down in the young adult demo, except CBS, which is flat year-to-year. NBC has dropped 16%, ABC 15%, Fox 11% and UPN 11%.

The level of households using television remains depressed in this demo, with 5% of adults 18-34 not watching television, according to Nielsen. Women 18-34 have dropped off 3%, while men 18-34 have dropped off 8% sweep-to-date.