CBS to Stream Smith

CBS will today begin streaming all seven completed episodes of cancelled drama Smith on its Innertube broadband service.

The three episodes that aired and four unaired episodes will be available free of charge for the next four weeks.

And in a fall in which a rush of new serialized dramas has been met with a collective shrug by viewers, CBS will post online a written synopsis of how producers planned to resolve the drama. Network execs say some viewers are hesitant to commit to a serialized show, fearing there will be no resolution if the show is cancelled. They hope this strategy will help alleviate those fears going forward.

Warner Bros. will also make all seven episodes available elsewhere online via AOL, Amazon and iTunes.