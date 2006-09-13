CBS to Stream Shows Before Premiere

In yet another digital promotion, CBS will stream the premieres of three series on Google Video before they air on TV. New series Smith and The Class, and the sophomore show The New Adventures of Old Christine will be available for free streaming for four days starting today.

The three series are all produced by Warner Bros., which yesterday announced digital distribution plans for show shows NBC and ABC. Under those deals the networks, rather than Warner Bros, will keep the money from streaming shows, while Warner Bros. will take the money from paid downloading.

CBS is also promoting its new shows through a TiVo partnership in which four new shows - including The Class and Smith - will be available to TiVo subscribers for a couple of weeks before they air on TV. CBS was one of the earliest networks to offer programming on Google Video. Others, like ABC, have so far opted not to partner with the service.