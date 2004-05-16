CBS Still Loves Raymond
CBS has renewed sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond for one final season, but it only got an abbreviated order of 16 episodes.
There was little doubt that CBS would coax star Ray Romano and series creator and executive producer Phil Rosenthal back for one last round.
This week, CBS expects to announce that it will air 16 new episodes plus a couple of clip shows. That’s similar to the just-finished final season of Friends, which only ran 18 episodes.
