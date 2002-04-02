CBS steals viewers with NCAA Championship

An estimated 43.5 million people watched all or part of the NCAA

Basketball Championship game in homes Monday, April 1 -- the most since 1999 --

while the overall tournament delivered the most viewers since 1998, CBS said.

The final game, in

which Maryland defeated Indiana, averaged a 15 household rating and a 24 share

of audience, with an average of 23.7 million viewers.

The household rating was 4 percent lower than last year's 15.6/24 average for

the Duke-Arizona finale, although total viewership was up 4 percent.

CBS' coverage of the

Final Four Saturday, March 30, averaged a 10.4/20, identical to 2001.

For Monday night, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. household ratings and total viewing

averages were: CBS 12.5/20, 19.89 million; NBC 7.1/11, 10.54 million; ABC 6.4/10,

9.6 million, and Fox 4.1/06, 6.1 million.

CBS won every prime time half-hour in households,

viewers, and key adult demos.