CBS Stations to Promote Bike/Pedestrian Safety

CBS is going to make issues around bike and pedestrian safety a focus of outreach for its New York broadcast stations.

A CBS spokesperson said Tuesday that the stations will be doing outreach through news coverage and public service announcements to help educate the public and boost awareness of the issue.

That follows the death of Jill Tarlov formerly an employee of CBS' radio station WINS New York and wife of CBS TV Stations SVP of finance Mike Wittman, of injuries sustained when she was hit by a cyclist in Central Park Sept. 18.

Her death, the second of a pedestrian hit by a cyclist in the Park in the last two months, has put a spotlight on bicyclist behavior, bike lanes and pedestrians.

In addition, CBS said a charitable fund is being established in her name, with money going to support various causes Tarlov was active in, including children's charities.

Contributions can be sent to.

Jill Tarlov Fund

c/o Charles Lenore, Esq

Day Pitney LLP

242 Trumbull Street

Hartford, CT 06103