Jill Tarlov Dies at 59

Jill Tarlov, 59, formerly an employee of CBS' radio station WINS New York and wife of CBS TV Stations senior VP of finance Mike Wittman, has died of injuries sustained when she was hit by a cyclist in Central Park Sept. 18, according to CBS.

"Everyone who had ever met her was somehow made better by her company," said Wittman in a statement. "Even though she has been taken from us far too soon, her spirit will live on forever. On behalf of our family, I would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and request privacy during the difficult times ahead.”

“We are heartsick over the passing of our dear friend and former 1010 WINS Radio colleague Jill Tarlov," said CBS TV stations president Peter Dunn in a statement. "As we mourn the loss of our friend and console Mike and his family, we are committed to doing what we can to bring greater public awareness of the perils of unsafe and distracted driving by motorists and cyclists that endangers pedestrians. Far too many people have been killed or seriously injured on our streets.”

According to WINS, preliminary reports were that the cyclist was in the bike lane and hit Tarlov while swerving to avoid other pedestrians. Police said he remained on the scene.