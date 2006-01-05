CBS Stations Names CTO
Darren Person has been named to the newly created position of chief technology officer for the CBS TV Stations Digital Media Group.
Person, formerly head of new media and interactive at Lifetime, will oversee the expansion of digital publishing and content distribution. He will be based in New York and report to Digital Media Group President Jonathan Leess.
