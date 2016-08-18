CBS Stations' Man in Detroit Moving to Atlanta

Tom Canedo, currently general manager of CBS’ O&O and CW affiliate in Detroit, will be moving to Atlanta, where he will run the group’s CW affiliate WUPA as its president and general manager.

Brian Watson, an 18-year CBS Television Stations veteran, has been appointed vice president, station manager and director of sales at WWJ and WBKD. Watson has been the Detroit duopoly’s vice president of sales since 2012.

Canedo will be returning to Atlanta, his home of nearly 20 years, after a four-year stint in Detroit. Canedo requested the return to Atlanta, where he spent 13 at WUPA, said CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn.

Current WUPA station manager Tim Bennett will remain at the station and work closely with Canedo, the station group said.