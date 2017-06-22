CBS Stations' Local News Coming to Airports

Local news, weather and sports produced by CBS’ O&Os will air in airports across the country under a new deal between the station group and ReachMe.TV, which broadcasts in high-traffic public places.

CBS Television Station’s 10-year partnership with ReachMe.TV comes as the network rolls out its new In-Airport Entertainment Network across the 50 largest airports in Canada and the U.S., according to CBS.

The service will reach more than 70 million viewers per month, who will be able to view the airport channel on public TV screens, as well as on mobile devices.

The airport network will air content produced by CBS divisions including CBSN, the network’s digital service, and created from popular programming such as Entertainment Tonight, CBS said. The station group will manage ad sales as well.

“Our partnership with ReachMe.TV will allow CBS Television Stations to vastly expand its reach to include the more than 1.4 billion people per year who travel through the top 50 airports, and continue that relationship on their personal devices,” said president of sales James Sullivan. “We believe there is no other market that combines this level of reach with such a highly sought-after demographic.”