CBS Stations Launch Auto Site in Dallas

CBS’ Dallas duopoly has launched DFWvehicles.com, an automobile-sales Website, along with CBS Outdoor and sisters outlets from CBS Radio. CBS affiliate KTVT and independent KTXA are behind the project, described by the stations as “North Texas’ most complete automotive search Website." DFWvehicles.com offers up thousands of automobiles, new and used. The site’s search engine will allow users to select vehicles by make/model, year and zip code, not to mention monthly payment amount. Besides dealer cars, there’s also a For Sale By Owner section.

“The promotional power behind the TV, radio and outdoor platforms will benefit both consumers and retailers,” said Steve Mauldin, President and G.M. of the duopoly.

CBS Outdoor G.M. Tom Diedrich said the project might be rolled out in other markets.