CBS Stations Get Sharp

Steve Sharp was named vice president of business development for the CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group.

Sharp will be tasked with “identifying, developing and managing new technical, transactional, content, marketing, search, wireless and advertising partnership opportunities” for the 29 stations’ Web and wireless platforms.

Sharp was most recently executive director of sports business development at Fox Interactive Media.

“Steve possesses a great deal of experience as a very successful business-development executive and strategic planner, and we are thrilled to have him on our team,” said CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group president and general manager Jonathan Leess. “This is an exciting time for our Digital Media Group as the traffic growth on our sites continues to soar.”