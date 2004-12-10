CBS Stations Get CBS Dramas

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has sold weekend syndicated runs of off-CBS dramas Without a Trace and Cold Case to Viacom Inc.'s TV group, which includes the CBS owned-and-operated stations.

Without a Trace debuts in fall 2006, Cold Case in fall 2007. Both shows are from Jerry Bruckheimer/CBS Productions.

The Viacom clearances give the show nine of the top 10 markets, including the top three, New York, L.A., and Chicago.

The series will air Monday-Friday on TNT (which is co-owned with Warner Bros.) per a previously announced deal.