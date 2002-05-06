Trending

CBS stations credited in capture

By

WBZ-TV Boston was recognized by area law enforcement in aiding police in
locating and arresting a retired priest accused of child rape.

WBZ-TV I-Team reporter Joe Bergantino and producer Paul Toomey tracked
Shanley to San Diego and, with help from local CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, aired
video revealing Shanley's location, leading to his arrest.