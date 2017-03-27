CBS Stations' Bruno Cohen Signing Off

Bruno Cohen, president and general manager of CBS-owned stations in the San Francisco and Seattle-area markets, is retiring after 40 years in broadcasting.



Cohen has overseen the Bay Area’s O&O KPIX and CW affiliate KBCW, as well as Seattle CW affiliate KSTW, since 2012. He will continue to do so until a successor is named, the station group said in a statement.



Cohen has been with CBS Television Stations for 13 years, which included serving as president and general manager of WBBM Chicago.