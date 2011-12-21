CBS Station Group Grabs WLNY New York For $55 Million

CBS Television Stations' plan to acquire WLNY New York, an independent station based on Long Island, comes with a $55 million pricetag.

CBS announced its plans to acquire WLNY Dec. 12, citing its interest in creating a duopoly with WCBS and enhancing its news presence east of New York City. Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations, called it a "tremendous opportunity" for the group. "The combined strengths of CBS 2 and WLNY will give us a terrific platform for serving the entire New York area," he said in a statement at the time. "Our plans for the station include adding people and resources to fuel a significant expansion of local news programming well beyond the nightly half hour that currently airs."

WLNY features primarily syndicated programming, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Ellen, with an 11 p.m. news as well.

TVNewscheck previously reported the sale price. A deal insider confirmed the number.