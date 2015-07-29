CBS Station Coming to Jonesboro, Ark.

Jonesboro, Arkansas is getting its own CBS affiliate Aug. 1. The market got a Fox affiliate earlier this summer in the low power station KJNB, which was first reported by the blog Arkansas TV News. The same owner, Mississippi’s Waypoint Media, plans to plug CBS in on a second low power station in the market.

A CBS spokesperson confirmed the development.

Jonesboro is DMA No. 181. Raycom has a massive station there in ABC affiliate KAIT, which BIA/Kelsey estimates grabs close to 98% of the market’s revenue. KAIT launched NBC on a subchannel, called “NBC Region 8,” this past winter.