CBS starts lineup switches early

CBS is already moving some of its established shows into their new time slots this summer to prepare audiences for fall.

On July 11, JAG will move to Fridays at 9 p.m. from Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Reality show Big Brother 4, running three days per week on CBS starting

Tuesday, July 8, will take JAG's place for the rest of the summer.

Come fall, the again-renamed NCIS will air in JAG's spot on

Tuesdays.

NCIS started out with that name, which was then changed to Navy

CIS and Naval CIS before reverting back to the original.

On June 16, CBS began airing sitcoms Yes, Dear and Still

Standing on Mondays at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, which is where

they will be next fall.

King of Queens has been running on Mondays at 9:30 p.m. after

Everybody Loves Raymond -- Still Standing's place this year

and Two and a Half Men's spot this fall.

King of Queens is moving to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. this fall, followed by

The Stones at 9:30 p.m. and David E. Kelly's Brotherhood of Poland, N.

H. at 10 p.m.

This summer, CBS' Wednesday lineup will launch with 60 Minutes 2 at

8 p.m., which will remain true in the fall, followed by Big Brother at 9

p.m. and Simon Cowell's Cupid at 10 p.m.

Official fall premiere dates haven't yet been established.