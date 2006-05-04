CBS SportsLine Ups Riethmiller

CBS SportsLine has promoted Alex Riethmiller to director of communications.

He continues to report to Stephen Snyder, VP and general manager of CBS SportsLine.

Riethmiller joined SportsLine.com in 1999 as communications coordinator, and was promoted to manager in 2001. He has led the departments since 2004, when CBS SportsLine came under the umbrella of CBS Digital Media.

Riethmiller has also spent time in the PR departments of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NBA Atlanta Hawks.