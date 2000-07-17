CBS Sports will broadcast the next season of The NFL Today in front of a live audience
CBS Sports will broadcast the next season of The NFL Today in front of a live audience outside Manhattan's GM building. The move is CBS Sports' attempt to duplicate the ratings success of network morning news shows (including CBS' The Early Show) that tape in front of fans. Upcoming new features for NFL Today, debuting its new format Sept. 3, include hosting an outside tailgate party and setting up field demonstrations in the GM plaza.
