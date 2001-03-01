Trending

CBS Sports stretches Big East deal

CBS Sports has extended its NCAA basketball contract with the Big East Conference through the 2006-2007 season. The new agreement, which starts with the 2001-2002 season, calls for CBS to televise 16 games with at least one Big East team and also some women's Big East games. CBS currently has deals with the Big East, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences, plus the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. - Joe Schlosser