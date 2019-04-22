CBS Sports Network Makes Deal to Air WNBA Games

The WNBA made a deal with CBS Sports that will put 40 live games on the CBS Sports Network starting this season on May 25.

CBS Sports Networks joins ESPN, NBATV, WNBA League Pass and Twitter as video outlets for WNBA games.

"Through our partnership with CBS Sports Network, the WNBA is joining an elite lineup of premium sports programming," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "We thank CBS Sports for making such a meaningful commitment to women's basketball and for providing another platform to showcase the world-class athletes of the WNBA."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are truly excited to partner with the WNBA, bringing the country’s premier women’s sports league to CBS Sports Network. This partnership is one of the biggest and most impactful women’s sports programming arrangements ever at CBS Sports, offering national exposure of 40 games per year,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus “This agreement provides great live content throughout the summer in primetime and on weekends, and aligns two great brands in the WNBA and CBS Sports. We look forward to working with the WNBA for many years to come.”