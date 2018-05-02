WNBA to Stream 20 Games Live on Twitter

The WNBA said it has scheduled 20 games to stream live on Twitter during the 2018 season.

Twitter also streamed WNBA games last year.

The schedule starts on May 20 with 12 teams in action as part of WNBA Tip-Off 2018 presented by Verizon.

Every WNBA team will make at least two appearances on Twitter.

WNBA also has deals to televise games on ESPN2, NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and the ESPN App.