CBS Sports Enhances Sportsline

In its latest aggressive Internet move CBS Sports will tighten its relationship with CBS Sportsline to use the sports-themed Web site as another outlet for original programming

"There are a million opportunities we’ll be able to work on to make it a total integration with CBS Sports,” says CBS Sports President Sean McManus.

Larry Kramer, president of CBS Digital Media, says that CBS Sports journalists and reporters will have the same ability to expand their presence that the news side of the house has with the re-launched CBS News site. “This is really about the transition to an on-demand world allowing us to build a deeper, 24/7 relationship with viewers,” says Kramer. “Besides expanding coverage from CBS Sports we’ll also create new programming exclusively for the broadband channel in real time and archiving it so viewers can access it later.”

Another new feature? The latest spin on blogs: "glogs," or Game logs, which made their debut last week for the top 25 college football games. “It’s a new breed of blogging that lets commentators provide continuing coverage of a game,” says Kramer. About 100 contributors will be added to the CBS Sportsline roster to provide commentary and news coverage from across the country.