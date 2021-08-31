CBS Sports Director Bob Fishman Retiring After NCAA Hoop Tournament

CBS Sports said long-time director Bob Fishman will retire following next year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

(Image credit: CBS Sports)

In 50 years with CBS, Fishman has directed nearly every sport televised by the network and has been the lead director on college basketball since 1982. He also directs CBS Sports’ No. 2 NFL broadcast team.

CBS Sports said veteran director Mark Grant will succeed Fishman as lead director for college basketball.

Suzanne Smith, will be the director on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team. Smith, who started her TV career as a broadcast associate in 1983, is the only woman currently directing NFL games.

Mark Grant (Image credit: CBS Sports)

“If there were a Mount Rushmore for sports directors, Bob Fishman would be front and center; he is one of the greatest directors in the history of sports television,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports

Fishman was in the director’s chair when Michael Jordan hit the NCAA championship winning shot in 1982, when a tearful Tonya Harding broke her laces at the 1994 Olympics and when Joe Carter hit a walk-off homer in the 1983 World Series.

“While most viewers may not know his name, they are certainly familiar with his work as he has delivered some of the most iconic moments in sports over the past 40 years. Through his creativity, innovation and ability to perfectly capture the emotion of the moment, Bob has set the standard across the industry and created a legacy that will last for generations. There will never be another Bob Fishman. We thank him for all his outstanding contributions to CBS and wish him all the best in retirement,” McManus said.

While Fishman is retiring from CBS Sports, he plans to remain in film and television working on various projects, including documentaries.

Suzanne Smith (Image credit: CBS Sports)

Grant is a 16-time Emmy winner and had been with CBS Sports since 1998, directing NFL, college football, college basketball and golf telecasts.

“Mark and Suzanne are two of the most gifted and creative directors in sports. Suzanne’s talents are unmatched as she is equally outstanding directing live events, studio shows or taped programming and is highly respected by all who work with her. She is a pioneer and a wonderful leader and mentor to many across the industry,” McManus said.

“Mark is a true maestro when it comes to capturing the drama and excitement at events he is directing. He is a great leader and collaborator, who is never afraid to take risks and has set the standard for innovative directing,” he added. “Suzanne and Mark would be trusted with any assignment at CBS Sports, and we are thrilled they will play leading roles in our NFL and college basketball coverage.”