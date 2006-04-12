CBS Sports: 3.4 Million Say "Amen"

CBS Sports said the "Amen Corner Live" streaming online video of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes of last weekend’s Masters golf tournament attracted a total of 3.4 million video streams over the four days of the event.

The average viewing time for the application, which was available via both Masters.org and CBSSportsline.com, was over two hours per visit.

In this first year of the service, CBS and the Augusta National Golf Club employed a separate broadcast team for the online component. CBS Sportsline sold a title sponsorship for "Amen Corner Live" to technology provider CDW for the four-day run.