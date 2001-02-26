CBS SPINS A WIN

On an ultra-competitive February sweeps Wednesday night, CBS' coverage of The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards-with its much-anticipated duet of Elton John and rapper Eminem-posted strong ratings.

The Grammys (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 26.7 million viewers, a 16.7 rating/26 share in households and a 12.6/30 in adults 18-49-all bests for the night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS scored the best numbers for the Grammys in adults 18-34 (13.5/34) and teens (13.4/41) since 1993. The telecast was down slightly from last year in both households (17.3 vs. 16.7 rating) and total viewers (27.8 million vs. 26.7 million).