CBS Spells Victory C-S-I

CBS continues to fly high in the new fall season, winning Thursday night in total viewers, as well as adults 18-49 and 25-54.

Leading the charge was the season premiere of CSI, which delivered a stunning 30 million viewers, a 11.1 rating in adults 18-49 and a 13.4 rating in adults 25-54 years, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

CSI dominated its NBC competition, The Apprentice. The reality show pulled in 15.7 million viewers and a 8.0 rating in 18-49s.

In another key match-up, Survivor took down Joey at 8.p.m. The latest incarnation, Survivor: Vanuatu, attracted 17.9 million viewers and a 6.7 in adults 18-49 in the first half-hour, while Joey dipped to 14.6 million viewers and a 6.2 rating in 18-49s. Will & Grace built slightly off its lead-in, with 15 million viewers and a 6.8 rating. The hour-long Survivor averaged 19 million viewers and a 7.2 in 18-49s.

The 10 p.m. hour was tighter. CBS’ Without a Trace nabbed 21.4 million viewers, besting ER's season premiere on NBC with 19.7 million viewers, the first time Without a Trace beat a first-run ER.

But NBC’s medical drama was a clear winner in the key 18-49 demo. ER registered a 9.9 rating in the demo, compared to Without Trace’s 7.4 rating.

