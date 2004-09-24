CBS Spells Victory C-S-I
CBS continues to fly high in the new fall season, winning Thursday night in total viewers, as well as adults 18-49 and 25-54.
Leading the charge was the season premiere of CSI, which delivered a stunning 30 million viewers, a 11.1 rating in adults 18-49 and a 13.4 rating in adults 25-54 years, according to preliminary Nielsen data.
CSI dominated its NBC competition, The Apprentice. The reality show pulled in 15.7 million viewers and a 8.0 rating in 18-49s.
In another key match-up, Survivor took down Joey at 8.p.m. The latest incarnation, Survivor: Vanuatu, attracted 17.9 million viewers and a 6.7 in adults 18-49 in the first half-hour, while Joey dipped to 14.6 million viewers and a 6.2 rating in 18-49s. Will & Grace built slightly off its lead-in, with 15 million viewers and a 6.8 rating. The hour-long Survivor averaged 19 million viewers and a 7.2 in 18-49s.
The 10 p.m. hour was tighter. CBS’ Without a Trace nabbed 21.4 million viewers, besting ER's season premiere on NBC with 19.7 million viewers, the first time Without a Trace beat a first-run ER.
But NBC’s medical drama was a clear winner in the key 18-49 demo. ER registered a 9.9 rating in the demo, compared to Without Trace’s 7.4 rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.