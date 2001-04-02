CBS sours on Apple
The Big Apple has a lot of people, but it didn't attract a lot of
viewers.
The CBS midseason drama from producer David Milch (NYPD Blue) has been
pulled from the network's lineup after only five episodes and it doesn't appear
to be coming back.
CBS gave the Paramount-produced series a 13-episode
commitment, but the show's Thursday night ratings didn't cut it.
The five
episodes, which aired in the prime post-Survivor/C.S.I. slot, averaged 9.7
million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
CBS executives have brought back newsmagazine 48 Hours to
Thursdays at 10 p.m.
