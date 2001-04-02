CBS sours on Apple

The Big Apple has a lot of people, but it didn't attract a lot of

viewers.

The CBS midseason drama from producer David Milch (NYPD Blue) has been

pulled from the network's lineup after only five episodes and it doesn't appear

to be coming back.

CBS gave the Paramount-produced series a 13-episode

commitment, but the show's Thursday night ratings didn't cut it.

The five

episodes, which aired in the prime post-Survivor/C.S.I. slot, averaged 9.7

million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

CBS executives have brought back newsmagazine 48 Hours to

Thursdays at 10 p.m.