CBS Smiles on Pope Project

It looks like the production we’re calling Pope John Paul II: The Miniseries will find a home on CBS.

Last week, word surfaced that a consortium of high-profile European producers involved in the CBS miniseries Jesus five years ago had put out feelers to the network regarding a pope project (The Robins Report, April 18). Now we hear from inside the European camp that the project has been well-received at CBS and is a likely go.

Insiders caution that nothing has been signed yet, but there’s already talk about casting. For Jesus, the producers went with the non-household name Jeremy Sisto; this time they’re thinking A-list actors. The European producers have already reached out to Liam Neeson and Paul Newman. But nobody has been signed yet to play the pontiff.

Personally, we’d go with the guy who’s already on the side of the angels with his popcorn-for-charity empire.