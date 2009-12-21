CBS Slots Post-Super Bowl Debut for 'Undercover Boss'
CBS' Undercover Boss is getting a major promotion. The reality entry
has scored the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot, launching Feb. 7 about
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Scheduling makes Boss the first brand-new series to launch directly
behind the Super Bowl, and by itself, since 1995. Boss then moves to
Sundays at 9 p.m. starting the following week, Feb. 14, behind the
return of The Amazing Race.
Click here for the full article on Variety.com (registration required).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.