CBS slips by NBC to take sweeps crown

The final Nielsen Media Research ratings for the November sweeps are in,

and they showed that CBS edged NBC in the household race to capture first place

with an 8.7 rating/14 share, down 2 percent from the year-ago period.

NBC was first among adults 18 through 49 with a 5.0/13, down 2 percent from

the prior year.

ABC was third in households with a 6.9/11, up 3 percent, but

it sneaked past CBS for a second-place finish among adults 18 through 49 with a

4.2/11, up 8 percent.

CBS finished one-tenth of a rating point behind ABC in the demo with a

4.1/11, down 9 percent.

Fox was fourth in households with a 5.0/8, down 32 percent, and fourth among

adults 18 through 49 with a 3.6/9, down 28 percent.

The WB Television Network was up 7 percent in households to a 3.0/5 and up 14 percent among

adults 18 through 34 with a 2.4/7.

UPN dropped 14 percent in households to a 2.5/4 and 14

percent, as well, among adults 18 through 34 with a 1.8/5.