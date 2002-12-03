CBS slips by NBC to take sweeps crown
The final Nielsen Media Research ratings for the November sweeps are in,
and they showed that CBS edged NBC in the household race to capture first place
with an 8.7 rating/14 share, down 2 percent from the year-ago period.
NBC was first among adults 18 through 49 with a 5.0/13, down 2 percent from
the prior year.
ABC was third in households with a 6.9/11, up 3 percent, but
it sneaked past CBS for a second-place finish among adults 18 through 49 with a
4.2/11, up 8 percent.
CBS finished one-tenth of a rating point behind ABC in the demo with a
4.1/11, down 9 percent.
Fox was fourth in households with a 5.0/8, down 32 percent, and fourth among
adults 18 through 49 with a 3.6/9, down 28 percent.
The WB Television Network was up 7 percent in households to a 3.0/5 and up 14 percent among
adults 18 through 34 with a 2.4/7.
UPN dropped 14 percent in households to a 2.5/4 and 14
percent, as well, among adults 18 through 34 with a 1.8/5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.