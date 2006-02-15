CBS Slates Louis-Dreyfus Show
Mark March 13, 9:30-10 p.m., in your calendars.
That is the date when CBS will try to break the post-Seinfeld sitcom curse with The New Adventures of Old Christine starring former Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
As part of several midseason moves, the show, about a single mom who owns a gym, will launch in Courting Alex's old time period. That show moves to Wednesday at 8:30-9, paired with the return of Out of Practice, which will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
That block opens up with the departure of low-rated sitcoms Still Standing and Yes, Dear.
The curse: The Seinfeld cast has taken numerous unsuccessful cracks at their own series, including NBC's Michael Richards Show; ABC's Bob Patterson and CBS' Listen Up, both with Jason Alexander; and Louis-Dreyfus' 2002 NBC show, Watching Ellie.
