CBS slates FBI drama against ER

CBS announced five new dramas and two comedies for its fall-2002 lineup

Wednesday morning, placing one of its most highly touted dramas, Without a

Trace, on Thursdays against NBC's ER and adding a comedy block

following Sunday's 60 Minutes.

President and CEO Les Moonves also said the network will hold firm on its

upfront pricing, as it did with some controversy and skepticism last year, when

the economy was weaker and rivals were cutting upfront rates.

'I think they're going to believe us this year,' he said.

Moonves added that CBS' 10 p.m. EST shows were at least partially chosen to

skew younger in reaction to David Letterman's lament (and near defection) about

the older audience the network delivers to his late-night show.

He was more coy about whether Letterman would actually show up at CBS'

upfront presentation Wednesday afternoon at Carnegie Hall.

The schedule:

Monday

8:00 The King of Queens

8:30 Yes, Dear

9:00 Everybody Loves Raymond

9:30 Still Standing, new comedy starring Mark Addy (The Full

Monty) and Jami Gertz (The Gilda Radner Story)as blue-collar

Chicago parents trying to raise three kids and stay youthful

10:00 CSI: Miami, new spinoff stars David Caruso as head of a team of

forensic investigators in Florida

Tuesday

8:00 JAG

9:00 The Guardian

10:00 Judging Amy

Wednesday

8:00 60 Minutes II

9:00 The Amazing Race

10:00 Presidio Med, new drama starring Blythe Danner, Dana Delany and

ensemble cast, about heroic San Francisco doctors; from John Wells and Lydia

Woodward, whose credits include The West Wing, China Beach and

St. Elsewhere.

Thursday

8:00 Survivor

9:00 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

10:00 Without a Trace, new drama starring Anthony LaPaglia and

ensemble cast as FBI squad using advanced psychological profiling to find

missing persons; Jerry Bruckheimer leads executive-producing team

Friday

8:00 48 Hours Investigates (new title, new time period) Dan Rather

won't front revamped show. Moonves insists he wants to do other things.

9:00 Hack, new drama with David Morse (Proof of Life) as a

once-distinguished but now disgraced ex-cop who becomes a taxi driver and solves

crimes and rights wrongs. Moonves says Hack is 'going to become one of

the strongest shows of the year.'

10:00 RHD/LA, new crime drama starring Tom Sizemore (Black Hawk

Down) as chief detective for elite robbery and homicide division in Los

Angeles

Saturday

8:00 Touched by an Angel

9:00 The District (new time period)

10:00 The Agency (new time period)

Sunday

7:00 60 Minutes

8:00 Bram and Alice, new comedy starring Alfred Molina and Traylor

Howard about a woman who discovers that the famed author she idolizes is

actually her father; from Joe Keenan and Christopher Lloyd, creative force for

the first seasons of Frasier.

8:30 Becker (new time)

9:00 CBS Sunday Movie