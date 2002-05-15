CBS slates FBI drama against ER
CBS announced five new dramas and two comedies for its fall-2002 lineup
Wednesday morning, placing one of its most highly touted dramas, Without a
Trace, on Thursdays against NBC's ER and adding a comedy block
following Sunday's 60 Minutes.
President and CEO Les Moonves also said the network will hold firm on its
upfront pricing, as it did with some controversy and skepticism last year, when
the economy was weaker and rivals were cutting upfront rates.
'I think they're going to believe us this year,' he said.
Moonves added that CBS' 10 p.m. EST shows were at least partially chosen to
skew younger in reaction to David Letterman's lament (and near defection) about
the older audience the network delivers to his late-night show.
He was more coy about whether Letterman would actually show up at CBS'
upfront presentation Wednesday afternoon at Carnegie Hall.
The schedule:
Monday
8:00 The King of Queens
8:30 Yes, Dear
9:00 Everybody Loves Raymond
9:30 Still Standing, new comedy starring Mark Addy (The Full
Monty) and Jami Gertz (The Gilda Radner Story)as blue-collar
Chicago parents trying to raise three kids and stay youthful
10:00 CSI: Miami, new spinoff stars David Caruso as head of a team of
forensic investigators in Florida
Tuesday
8:00 JAG
9:00 The Guardian
10:00 Judging Amy
Wednesday
8:00 60 Minutes II
9:00 The Amazing Race
10:00 Presidio Med, new drama starring Blythe Danner, Dana Delany and
ensemble cast, about heroic San Francisco doctors; from John Wells and Lydia
Woodward, whose credits include The West Wing, China Beach and
St. Elsewhere.
Thursday
8:00 Survivor
9:00 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
10:00 Without a Trace, new drama starring Anthony LaPaglia and
ensemble cast as FBI squad using advanced psychological profiling to find
missing persons; Jerry Bruckheimer leads executive-producing team
Friday
8:00 48 Hours Investigates (new title, new time period) Dan Rather
won't front revamped show. Moonves insists he wants to do other things.
9:00 Hack, new drama with David Morse (Proof of Life) as a
once-distinguished but now disgraced ex-cop who becomes a taxi driver and solves
crimes and rights wrongs. Moonves says Hack is 'going to become one of
the strongest shows of the year.'
10:00 RHD/LA, new crime drama starring Tom Sizemore (Black Hawk
Down) as chief detective for elite robbery and homicide division in Los
Angeles
Saturday
8:00 Touched by an Angel
9:00 The District (new time period)
10:00 The Agency (new time period)
Sunday
7:00 60 Minutes
8:00 Bram and Alice, new comedy starring Alfred Molina and Traylor
Howard about a woman who discovers that the famed author she idolizes is
actually her father; from Joe Keenan and Christopher Lloyd, creative force for
the first seasons of Frasier.
8:30 Becker (new time)
9:00 CBS Sunday Movie
