CBS Slates End of World

Circle your calendars, the end of the world is coming and it’s slated for Nov. 6.

CBS announced today that it will air its four-hour mini-series Category 7: The End of the World beginning Nov. 6 at 9 p.m.

It is a sequel to last year’s Category 6: Day of Destruction, a mini about a catastrophic weather system, which was the most-watched mini-series of last year, according to the network.

This year’s series will be broadcast as the “CBS Sunday Movie” in two, two-hour blocks on November 6 and November 13, also at 9 p.m.

