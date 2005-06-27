Trending

CBS Slates End of World

Circle your calendars, the end of the world is coming and it’s slated for Nov. 6. 

CBS announced today that it will air its four-hour mini-series Category 7: The End of the World beginning Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. 

It is a sequel to last year’s Category 6: Day of Destruction, a mini about a catastrophic weather system, which was the most-watched mini-series of last year, according to the network.

This year’s series will be broadcast as the “CBS Sunday Movie” in two, two-hour blocks on November 6 and November 13, also at 9 p.m.