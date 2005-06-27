CBS Slates End of World
By Ben Grossman
Circle your calendars, the end of the world is coming and it’s slated for Nov. 6.
CBS announced today that it will air its four-hour mini-series Category 7: The End of the World beginning Nov. 6 at 9 p.m.
It is a sequel to last year’s Category 6: Day of Destruction, a mini about a catastrophic weather system, which was the most-watched mini-series of last year, according to the network.
This year’s series will be broadcast as the “CBS Sunday Movie” in two, two-hour blocks on November 6 and November 13, also at 9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.