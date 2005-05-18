CBS Skewers the Competition

CBS opened its upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday in New York with a vicious parody of Broadway hit Avenue Q directed at the other network heads, in this case made of foam.

The send-up featured actors from that play and customized puppets of Jeffrey Zucker (NBC), Bob Iger (ABc) and Rupert Murdoch (Fox), all lamenting to the song from the show, "It sucks to be me."

At the end of the skit, a puppet of CBS Chairman Les Moonves comes out to proclaim: "It's great to be me," pointing to the network's recent ratings success.

Taking shots at the competition is par for the course at upfronts.

Last year, NBC’s presentation, included a taped skit in which three NBC saleswomen kidnapped Moonves (played by an actor, of course) using a tranquilizer dart and luring him into their clutches by screaming: “Les, there’s a reporter who wants to put your name in the paper!”