CBS sitcoms top Fox reruns

CBS' star sitcoms beat reruns of Ally McBeal and Boston Public to win Monday night's ratings race.

Everybody Loves Raymond drew 18.6 million viewers with a 7.2 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers. Becker followed with a 5.8/14 and drew 15.6 million viewers. Family Law drew 10.7 million viewers with a 3.5/9. CBS averaged 13.9 million viewers to NBC's 8.6 million and hit a 5.2 average among 18-49ers to a 3.4 for NBC and Fox.

Fox's reruns of Boston Public (3.3/10) and Ally McBeal (3.5/9) were no match for CBS. A Law & Order rerun (3.6/9) was NBC's big scorer on the night. Meanwhile, Gideon's Crossing (3.1/8) continued to struggle for ABC.